Microsoft 'Would Like to See Game Pass on All Platforms' - News

/ 1,885 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Microsoft's head of gaming services Ben Decker speaking with GameReactor in an interview revealed the team would like to see Game Pass on every platform. At the moment the subscription service is only available on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

"You know, we would like to see Game Pass on all platforms ultimately and I think that is a long term goal," said Decker. "We don't have any specific plans today, but we would love to see Game Pass really go everywhere."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles