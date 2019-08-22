Microsoft 'Would Like to See Game Pass on All Platforms' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 1,885 Views
Microsoft's head of gaming services Ben Decker speaking with GameReactor in an interview revealed the team would like to see Game Pass on every platform. At the moment the subscription service is only available on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.
"You know, we would like to see Game Pass on all platforms ultimately and I think that is a long term goal," said Decker. "We don't have any specific plans today, but we would love to see Game Pass really go everywhere."
21 Comments
"We have no plans to further expand our exclusive first party games to other consoles." ""You know, we would like to see Game Pass on all platforms ultimately and I think that is a long term goal." MS. Throw everything at the wall. Maybe something will stick.
"We have no plans to further expand our exclusive first party games to other consoles." Whaat?
What would be the point in Sony allowing Gamepass on PlayStation? They could just create an identical service for their own platform if they wanted and get the money instead of MS.
Game Pass has Xbox games on it so even if Sony did something similar, Game Pass offers different values to customers.
I really do not see a scenario where Nintendo and Sony would allow them to do it, but who knows..
Why would they? Ultimately it is no different to EA have their pass on all platforms. It would hardly be a hinderance to either Nintendo or Sony.
Yeah for Sony but Nintendo...... were you not here how MS and Nintendo relationship continues to improve? If anything I can see more Xbox titles coming to Switch and this is one way to do it.
@SecondWar the difference is that EA with Access are only putting there OWN games in that service. Why would Sony allow MS to run a subscription full of third party games they don't own on their console? Sony would just create an identical service themselves and cut MS out. There's zero reason to have gamepass on their system when they can create their own gamepass.
@Barley. The question is whether Sony want to make their own pass. If they don't, the they wouldn't be in direct competition with it and therefore it wouldn't be an issue.
PlayStation Now is essentially the same thing, it just isn't as well supported and it's primary focus has been streaming. Though you can download PS4 games now. I think Sony would much rather just expand PSNOW than introduce a middleman with Microsoft. They've stated they have big plans for PSNOW in the future just recently, though probably as more of an XCloud/Stadia competitor, they may continue to expand it's download library too. PlayStation Now isn't going to be discontinued even though it's currently lacking compared to gamepass.
@SecondWar If Sony doesn't want to create a Game Pass of their own, then there's a question of why. Why don't they release as many of their first party games on other systems as well? Sony and Xbox value their games and systems differently. If MS put GamePass on PS4, and PS4 owners play DMC5 there instead of buying it normally, how much will MS pay Sony for that? That's the issue.
Sony could allow MS gamepass with only MS published games/games not on PS. Sure it would need to be a lot cheaper then on Xbox to make sense to sub, but then MS would be competing against themselves.
Is just a service with really good games, i dont understand why so many people hate that.
xCloud? I mean, if you pay gamepass, you can access all the game library of gamepass on any console by streaming. If you want to run gamepass games natively, buy an xbox.
Question, how would it work with console commission? If MS owns game pass and the game isn't being purchased, Sony (and Nintendo) would have to get some of the Game Pass subscription fee for the loss of that revenue. Also, with Nintendo, there is a lot of games available on PS4 and Xbox not on Nintendo (although this is catching up), so it would have less value and Nintendo wouldn't put their games in it, even Nintendo exclusive 3rd party.
Of course they would because as of now gamepass is what we call in business, a loss lead. Pc gamepass will eventually make the service more profitable but in order to keep AAA games coming on it launch day, they will have to either increase prices or to massively increase the number of subscribers.
I assume Microsoft would get the money. They would probably force you to create an Xbox account to log in. Plus it would be 1000% trojan horse to "introduce" Xbox games to people not on an xbox. "You like this one game on game pass. well get this game NOT on game pass".
Yesterday they wouldn't release contente to other platforms. Some users were called dumb for not understanding MS PR.
Could do game pass on every platform, but exclusives could remain exclusive to that gamepass system It would work really well for third parties
If they did that, Cha Ching $$$
