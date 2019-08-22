Trials of Mana Gamescom 2019 Gameplay Videos Released - News

by, posted 3 days ago

Several gaming outlets have released gameplay videos of the Gamescom 2019 demo of the remake of Trials of Mana.

The remake of Trials of Mana will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in early 2020.

View the gameplay videos below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

