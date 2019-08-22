Koei Tecmo Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - News

Koei Tecmo has revealed its lineup of games it is showcase at the Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15.





View the lineup of games below:

Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Daikou Kaijidai VI (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Stage

Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation (PC, Mac) – Trailer, Stage

Monster Rancher (Switch, iOS, Android) – Trailer

Nioh 2 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream

Shin Sangokushi (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Yo-kai Sangokushi: Kunitori Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

