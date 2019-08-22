Koei Tecmo Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 days ago / 1,050 Views
Koei Tecmo has revealed its lineup of games it is showcase at the Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15.
View the lineup of games below:
- Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (PS4, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Daikou Kaijidai VI (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dead or Alive 6 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Trailer, Stage
- Dead or Alive Xtreme: Venus Vacation (PC, Mac) – Trailer, Stage
- Monster Rancher (Switch, iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Nioh 2 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV (PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
- Shin Sangokushi (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Yo-kai Sangokushi: Kunitori Wars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
No Gaiden. The sole reason I check this site. Everyday. Bummer.
We'll get is someday, my man, and it'll be glorious.
- +1
Brother RJTM,
The days are stagnant and the nights have grown weary as I, we, await the return of our liberator Hayabusa.
I am uncertain as to whether I can continue playing games which pale in comparison to Gaidens fluidity.
Nonetheless, I remain optimistic, for the day of sublime hacking and glorious slashing shall come and it will be glorious!!!
'Till morrow my confidant.
- 0