Bubsy: Paws on Fire! Release Date Announced for the Switch - News

Publisher Accolade and developer Choice Provisions announced Bubsy: Paws on Fire! will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 29.





Here is an overview of the game:

Four playable characters, each with their own unique game mechanics! Fly and shoot your way through the air as The Woolie, take it underground with Arnold’s bonus levels, or run your way to victory with Bubsy and Virgil Reality!

An all-new story featuring the unlikely alliance between Bubsy and his archrivals, The Woolies!

Over 140 levels and variations set across three different worlds!

Three different boss battles!

A unique combo system and set of leaderboards for every character!

A shop with costumes and cosmetics, all of which players can unlock just by playing the game. There are no in-game purchases!

Unique character dialog for every level!

A variety of unique collectible types, ensuring maximum re-playability!

The return of Oinker, Terri, Terry, and many other characters from previous Bubsy incarnations! We’ve even included Virgil Reality from the Bubsy pilot–we dug deep!

