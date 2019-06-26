Shadow Corridor Gets Switch Gameplay Video - News

Regista has released a gameplay video of the Nintendo Switch version of Shadow Corridor. The game will launch in Japan this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Now on Steam, revamped with brand new content! Immerse yourself in the latest chapter of the popular, Japanese indie horror title, Kageroh: Shadow Corridor.

Key Features:

Traverse randomized dungeons. Navigate through dark foreboding corridors in traditional Japanese venues that change with every playthrough. Analyze every situation, using every resource at your disposal to find your own path to the exit. There is no one set route to take!

Navigate through dark foreboding corridors in traditional Japanese venues that change with every playthrough. Analyze every situation, using every resource at your disposal to find your own path to the exit. There is no one set route to take! Beware the curse of the Noh Mask that stalks you around every corner. Evade the menacing apparitions of the Noh mask as they use all their senses to ensnare you at every turn. Learn the characteristics of each of the corridors’ unique denizens, using different strategies to elude the evil that pursues you.

Evade the menacing apparitions of the Noh mask as they use all their senses to ensnare you at every turn. Learn the characteristics of each of the corridors’ unique denizens, using different strategies to elude the evil that pursues you. Employ the use of various, novel items. Thoroughly explore the corners of every room, big or small, utilizing every item you find to prolong your life in the struggle for survival.

Thoroughly explore the corners of every room, big or small, utilizing every item you find to prolong your life in the struggle for survival. Immerse yourself in the horrors of a completely new Kageroh: Shadow Corridor. As originally a free indie title, enjoy the same gameplay as before, overhauled with a new story, additional gameplay mechanics, and an abundance of extra content. Enjoy more than ten times worth of additional content in the latest installment of Kageroh: Shadow Corridor! Whether you are a veteran of the previous game or a newcomer to the series, all can enjoy the delightful horrors that await in the world of the Shadow Corridor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

