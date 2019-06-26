New Super Lucky's Tale Gets Before & After Trailer - News

Playful Studios has released a new trailer for New Super Lucky’s Tale that showcases what is new in the game.

New Super Lucky's Tale is a vibrant 3D adventure platformer that follows Lucky, the ever optimistic and lovable hero, on a quest to find his inner strength and save the world. A vibrant, 3D adventure platformer with roots in genre classics, upgraded with best-in-class mechanics, built by and for platforming fans.

The adventure of a young fox who embarks on a journey through the unknown and becomes a hero.

Features all new levels, redesigned original levels, tighter movement control, a fully rotatable camera, and improvements to nearly every other aspect, including art, lighting, cinematics, dialogue, UI, sound, music, and more.

A true 3D adventure platformer with a range of worlds that are a blast to explore and play!

Designed for all ages and skill levels.

Meet a delightful and memorable cast of characters along the way!

New Super Lucky’s Tale will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall.

