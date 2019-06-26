Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble Release Date Announced for Switch and Steam - News

Developer Area 35 announced Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on July 11. The game will support English and Japanese audio and text, as well as French, German, and Spanish subtitles.

"The best turn-based strategy games are intensely satisfying and reward clever tactics," said Hiroaki Yura, producer at AREA 35. "The titans of the genre inspired the tactical complexity of Full Metal Rumble, a sequel that builds on the first Tiny Metal with more ways to play, more strategies to master, and even greater challenges to overcome."

Here is an overview of the game:

As a completely new, standalone sequel, Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble hearkens to genre classics like Advance Wars while pushing turn-based strategy forward. Master a wealth of new unit types, prevail over new victory conditions with bonus challenges in every map, and witness an epic story of triumph and tragedy penned by Hirotaka Inaba (I Am Setsuna).

Full Metal Rumble gears up for war with an enhanced experience that delivers double the firepower from the original Tiny Metal with 39 new campaign missions, 77 skirmish maps, and 21 multiplayer battlefields. Suit up and learn the ropes of battle in a new tutorial mode, preparing cadets for intense firefights utilizing a sleek new UI and detailed pixel art designed by Masayoshi Nishimura (Octopath Traveler).

Bigger, better, and more metal than its predecessor, FULL METAL RUMBLE is designed to test the strategic mettle of commanders in more ways than ever as units fuel up, load up, and move out. Leverage commander powers and special passives to turn the tides of war, sneak through cloaked terrain to ambush enemy forces, and combine unit strength for powerful combo attacks.

On a tour of relentless destruction, the Dinoldan Army begins excavating ancient artifacts with power beyond human comprehension. Only the fiercely independent Commander Wolfram and her White Fangs can save the world before the Dinoldans grow too powerful to stop. Take command of Wolfram’s forces and explore an all-new world map, contesting the Dinoldans across a world rife with secrets.

At every stop, a cast of memorable characters and a stirring soundtrack by acclaimed composer Tomoki Miyoshi (I Am Setsuna, Lost Sphear, Steins;Gate) bring an emotional, twisting tale to bear. Gripping voice work features Japanese stars like Kenji Tsuda (Death Stranding). The fate of a world ravaged by war hangs in the balance, adding intrigue and surprise to every showdown and revelation.

