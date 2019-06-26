Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Information Introduces Characters and Unique Attacks - News

New information on Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has been released in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. The information introduces new characters and unique attack for each playable character.

Characters:

Aaprilis (voiced by Haruka Michii) – A mysterious hooded woman. The pilot for Adol and the Monstrum. She has a deep connection to Nox (night).

Parkes (voiced by Kenyu Horiuchi) – A man imprisoned next to Adol. While he is a reliable cooperator, he has not shown his true nature.

Other Characters:

Cara – A merchant.

– A merchant. Kirisha – Cara’s younger sister. Someone steals her sales. Unexpected developments await.

– Cara’s younger sister. Someone steals her sales. Unexpected developments await. Rish – He is the one who taught Cara and Kirisha how to be merchants. His methods are tough, however.

– He is the one who taught Cara and Kirisha how to be merchants. His methods are tough, however. Shantae – This game’s drag queen character. She understands the circumstances surrounding the Empire and church very well. As the bar manager, she will help Adol in various ways. “Dogi-chan’s muscles… they’re so dreamy!”

– This game’s drag queen character. She understands the circumstances surrounding the Empire and church very well. As the bar manager, she will help Adol in various ways. “Dogi-chan’s muscles… they’re so dreamy!” Yufa – The bar waitress. She is a quirky and soothing character who is considerably upfront. The mole beneath her eye is her charm point.

Unique Attack Skills of Each Playable Character:

Hawk: “Carnage Lancer” – A long thrust with laser beam-like reach.

“Carnage Lancer” – A long thrust with laser beam-like reach. White Cat: “Wild Scratch” – A two-hit attack that starts with a dive at the enemy.

“Wild Scratch” – A two-hit attack that starts with a dive at the enemy. Doll: “Gensou Ranbu” – A three-hit attack: a thrust, spinning slash, and finally an explosion.

“Gensou Ranbu” – A three-hit attack: a thrust, spinning slash, and finally an explosion. Renegade: “Dark Inferno” – Generates a sphere before you that sucks up and damages the enemy. You can also use other skills while it is active.

“Dark Inferno” – Generates a sphere before you that sucks up and damages the enemy. You can also use other skills while it is active. Raging Bull: “Stampede” – A charge attack accompanied by a shockwave.

As long as the required SP is available, all attack techniques can be comboed with skills.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 26.

