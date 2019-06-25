One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Announced for PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 401 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced action fighting game , One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will feature three-versus-three battles, where players can form powerful teams using their favorite characters as they fight in a universe where attacks from powerful villains are the norm. Players can take the role of Saitama, a salaryman-turned-hero who can obliterate the strongest foes with a single punch. Players will also be able to play as other fan-favorite characters such as Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic and Mumen Rider.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles