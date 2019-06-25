One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Announced for PS4, X1, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 401 Views
Bandai Namco has announced action fighting game , One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will feature three-versus-three battles, where players can form powerful teams using their favorite characters as they fight in a universe where attacks from powerful villains are the norm. Players can take the role of Saitama, a salaryman-turned-hero who can obliterate the strongest foes with a single punch. Players will also be able to play as other fan-favorite characters such as Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic and Mumen Rider.
3 Comments
One Punch Man should just be Mumen Rider's ultimate move. Make him a super weak character, but if you last for the entire match, OPM comes out and obliterates your opponent. :D
First question - how? I guess Saitama could be a joke/broken character. It doesn't look great. Seems like a slightly improved Jump Force.
I always have to turn my brain off for super hero fighting games, and this one looks like I'd need to be drooling into my cheerio's to play it. From the trailer, it does indeed look like Saitama is a joke character......but just for example of how the rest of it looks like it's handled in terms of the power hierarchy in OPM... Mumen Rider vs Speed -O- Sound Sonic is a profoundly stupid fight.
Just a bunch of "equal" characters, spurting out differently colored ranged and melee attacks. I'm such a huge OPM fan that I may still buy it, just for giggles.
