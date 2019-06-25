Pokemon Masters Video to Release on June 27 - News

The Pokemon Company announced it will release a new video for Pokemon Masters on June 27 at 22 JST on YouTube. The video will feature new information on the game.

Pokemon Masters is in development by DeNA for iOS and Android.

