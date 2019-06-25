New Game in the Utawarerumono Series Announced - News

/ 347 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Aquaplus announced a new entry in the Utawarerumono series is in development. A title, platforms and release date were not announced. The game is set in a Japanese-inspired world.

View a teaser trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

■ Story

When he realized it, he was in the darkness, unaware of even which way is up or down.

How long had he been here? And how long will he remain here?

When his voice didn’t reach anyone and it seemed like even the consciousness he had left was starting to fade, a ray of light shined in the darkness.

He heard someone calling…

Driven by that voice, he desperately reached out to the light, only to see an unknown starry sky before him.

And in its arms a girl with red eyes and two horns pointing up to the heavens.

The girl, bleeding without an end in sight and hovering between life and death, asked him this.

“A black mask…? You’re… my….”

A rebellion, of a princess bound by blood and a man who lost his name has begun.

■ Characters

Akuta (voiced by Kazuya Nakai)

The protagonist. A masked man who suddenly appeared before Minagi. He has no recollection of his name or past, but has a strong heart that has not lost its sense of duty. Without fear, he charges ahead in pursuit of the things he is able to do then and there.

Minagi (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki)

A kind-hearted girl called a “princess,” who cares deeply for her younger sister. She was at the mercy of her family’s inescapable fate, but after meeting Akuta, she fights against fate once more.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles