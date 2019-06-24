Next Yakuza Game to Get New Information on July 10 - News

Yakuza series producer Daisuke Sato speaking at the launch event for Yakuza 5 on the PlayStation 4 revealed information on the next game in the franchise will be released on July 10.

The next Yakuza game will feature a new protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga. Sato was asked if Kazuma Kiryu would return in the game and he replied "At this time, that is not a question I can answer. On July 10, we will announce the supporting actress for the new title, as well as share the latest information on the new title, so please look forward to it."





Thanks Gamebase via DualShockers.

