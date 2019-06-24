Hitman 2 New York Location DLC Launches Tomorrow, Trailer Released - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer IO Interactive have announced the Hitman 2 New York location DLC will launch June 25.

View the trailer of the DLC below:





Here is an overview of the DLC:

The New York location is an entirely new sandbox environment that will feature The Bank (Golden Handshake) campaign mission, along with contracts mode for the mission, new challenges, unlocks, achievements, and more. New York will also include its own Mastery Progression system, and each level of location mastery reached will unlock either a new starting point, agency pickup, tool or weapon. Plus, players can unlock a new double-breasted trench coat for Agent 47 (The New Yorker), along with a customized Bartoli 12G shotgun and additional new items, which can all be carried over to other locations and missions.

Hitman 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles