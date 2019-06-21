New PlayStation Releases Next Week - F1 2019, Samurai Shodown, The Sinking City - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 269 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
June 25
- Akash: Path of the Five, PS4 — Digital
- Attack of Toy Tanks, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Car Mechanic Simulator, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Counter Fight 3, PS VR — Digital
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka With Love, PS4 — Digital
- Kid Tripp, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Medusa and Her Lover, PS VR — Digital
- Monster Jam Steel Titans, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Paper Dolls Original, PS4 — Digital
- Pool Nation FX, PS4 — Digital
- Samurai Shodown, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Sinking City, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Spider-Man: Far From Home, PS VR — Digital
- Super Neptunia RPG, PS4 — Digital
- We. The Revolution, PS4 — Digital
June 27
- Furwind, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
- Nekopara Vol.3, PS4 — Digital
- War Tech Fighters, PS4 — Digital
June 28
- F1 2019, PS4 — Digital, Retail
