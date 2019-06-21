New PlayStation Releases Next Week - F1 2019, Samurai Shodown, The Sinking City - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

June 25

Akash: Path of the Five, PS4 — Digital

Attack of Toy Tanks, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Car Mechanic Simulator, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Counter Fight 3, PS VR — Digital

Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka With Love, PS4 — Digital

Kid Tripp, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Medusa and Her Lover, PS VR — Digital

Monster Jam Steel Titans, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Paper Dolls Original, PS4 — Digital

Pool Nation FX, PS4 — Digital

Samurai Shodown, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Sinking City, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Spider-Man: Far From Home, PS VR — Digital

Super Neptunia RPG, PS4 — Digital

We. The Revolution, PS4 — Digital

June 27

Furwind, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Nekopara Vol.3, PS4 — Digital

War Tech Fighters, PS4 — Digital

June 28

F1 2019, PS4 — Digital, Retail

