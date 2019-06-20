Call of Duty: Modern Warfare And Pokémon Sword and Shield Are the Most Pre-Ordered Games from E3 at GameStop - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

GameStop has released its 10 most pre-ordered games that were shown at E3 2019. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tops the list, followed by Pokémon Sword and Shield.

View the top 10 most pre-ordered games shown at E3 2019 at GameStop:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (10-25-19) Pokémon Sword and Shield (11-15-19) Final Fantasy VII Remake (3-3-20) Cyberpunk 2077 (4-16-20) Borderlands 3 (9-13-19) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch) (9-20-19) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (11-15-19) Gears 5 (9-6-19) Super Mario Maker 2 (6-28-19) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (6-21-19)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles