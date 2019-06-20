Horizon: Zero Dawn, Resident Evil 7, Nioh, More Added to PlayStation Hits Lineup - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new batch of games that have been added to the PlayStation Hits lineup of games. The new games include Friday the 13th, God of War III Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Nioh, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

PlayStation Hits games are available for $19.99 at the PlayStation Store and select retailers in the US, while in Canada the price range varies.

