Final Fantasy VII Remake Info Details the Story, Characters, Locations, And More

■ Story

Mako, the life energy pumped out of the planet. And Midgar, an eight-Sector city with Mako Reactors in each Sector. AVALANCHE, an organization against the mega conglomerate Shinra, which has taken control of the world through the monopolization of Mako, take the fight to Shinra in order to protect the planet.

Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s military organization SOLDIER, participates in AVALANCHE’s “Mako Reactor No. 1 Destruction Plan” as a mercenary.

The destruction of the Mako Reactor leaves a lingering reverberation in Sector 8. In a city surrounded by fire, the phantom of an old enemy that should have died sways.

Guided by the phantom of a past he wants to forget, he meets a girl.

The flower girl holds out a yellow flower. In the language of flowers it means, “Reunion.” At that moment, a black mist surrounds them—the “Watchmen of Fate.”

Now hope will travel the planet once more.

■ Characters

Cloud Strife

Former member of SOLDIER, 1st Class.

After escaping Shinra, he starts working as a man-for-hire in Midgar. His childhood friend Tifa invites him to participate in a plan being carried out by AVALANCHE as a mercenary.

Wielding his Buster Sword, he takes on the job for the reward money. He does not care about the “protection of the planet,” and sees it as only a job—or that’s how it was supposed to be.

Aeirth Gainsborough

A flower vendor living in the Sector 5 Slums. She meets Cloud on the night the Sector 5 Mako Reactor is destroyed. She possesses the special ability to hear the voice of the planet. For that reason, she has been under the surveillance of Shinra since her early childhood. She regularly visits the church in Sector 5 to look after its flower garden.

■ Event Scenes

—Cloud and Aerith’s first encounter in Sector 8. Facial expressions have become more detailed, making the story more immersive.

—Jessie gives Cloud a Materia.

—There are plenty of events that focus on AVALANCHE members other than Barrett. The bonds between members will be deeper depicted.

—Cornered in the sewers, Cloud and Tifa fight together.

—Sephiroth appears in front of Cloud.

■ Battle System

Determine the enemy’s weak points and action pattern, and choose magic and abilities to defeat them. This is a highly tactical battle system that fuses Final Fantasy-esque command-based battles with intuitive action.

—Seamless battles: no transitions between field and battle.

—Switch between characters with the press of a button. You can also issue commands to party members without switching.

—Cloud mainly fights at close-range with his sword, while Barret specializes in long-range and Aeirth main strength is magic. Each character has their own unique play styles.

By spending an ATB Gauge charge, you can use battle commands such as abilities, magic, and items.

—The major elements of the original game such as Limit Breaks, Materia, and summons have been carried over in the remake. Here is a look at Aerith’s Limit Break “Healing Wind.”

—Battle commands can be registered to button-based shortcuts. Since they can be activated at the press of a button, it is recommended for those who want to enjoy the action gameplay. Here is a look at Cloud’s Limit Break “Cross Slash.”

—When you open the battle comands, the passage of time will slow down, so even users who are not good at action games or want to take their time can play.

■ Locations

Familiar locations from Final Fantasy VII have been recreated in high quality. Several locations you could not explore in the original version have also been added.

—Cloud looks up at Mako Reactor No. 1.

—The Shrina Building entrance.

—The train headed for the Sector 7 Slums.

—LOVELESS, a theater located in Sector 8 of Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

