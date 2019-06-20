Original Devil May Cry Release Date Revealed for the Switch - News

by, posted 46 minutes ago

The original Devil May Cry will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on June 25 and in Japan on June 27 for $19.99 / 1,990 yen. Supported language options include English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Chinese.





Here is an overview of the game:

Legends tell of a demon swordsman named Sparda, who awoke to justice and rebelled against the devil, waging a one-man support of the human world. Now, 2,000 years later, a dark figure named Dante–private investigator of the supernatural–finds clues that the devil is rallying to rise up again against mankind. By Dante’s demon blood, you enter this dark realm of demonic marionettes, unearthly phantoms, grim reapers, and other retched souls. Transform to a demon state to inflict devastating attacks on enemies in this gothic battle of good against evil.

Thanks NintendoEverything.

