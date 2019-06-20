Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box HD for Mobile Out Now in the West - News

/ 142 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box HD for Mobile has been released for iOS and Android in North America and Europe for $9.99.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Professor Layton, the world-renowned archaeologist, and his trusty assistant Luke have tackled some of the toughest mysteries in the world. When Dr. Andrew Schrader, Professor Layton’s friend and mentor, inexplicably passes away upon taking possession of the mysterious Elysian Box, the only clue left behind is a ticket for the opulent Molentary Express. Layton and Luke embark on a voyage of discovery, unaware of the extraordinary twists and turns that await them.

Featuring a distinctive artistic style that brings the old-world charm of the Laytonseries to life, this delightful adventure will have you traveling into the unknown alongside Professor Layton and Luke. Look out for familiar faces, but don’t be surprised if you encounter new blood, too.

Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box brings together more than 150 brain teasers, including slide puzzles, matchstick puzzles, and even trick questions to flex players’ observation, logic, and critical thinking skills. And rather than just selecting challenges from a list, players uncover puzzles through conversations with the characters they meet, or by investigating their surroundings.

With more voiced sections and animated cut scenes than its predecessor, Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box is sure to both challenge and delight players.

Key Features:

Second installment of the popular Layton series.

Over 150 new brain teasers, riddles and logic puzzles, designed by Akira Tago.

Beautifully remastered in HD for mobile devices.

Engaging mini-games that include a weight-conscious hamster, tasty tea blends, and a camera that takes some puzzling pictures.

Playable in English, French, and Spanish.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles