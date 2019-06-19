Spike Chunsoft to Announce 3 New Titles to be Localized on July 4 - News

Spike Chunsoft announced in a panel on July 4 at Anime Expo 2019 at 10am PT / 1pm ET it will announce three new titles that will be localized. Two of the three titles are from Mages and the other is from Spike Chunsoft’s Japanese branch.

Anime Expo 2019 will run from July 4 to 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Thanks Gematsu.

