Resident Evil: Revelations, Rare Replay, More Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced four more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in June. The games are Resident Evil: Revelations (Xbox One), Rare Replay (Xbox One), Torment: Tides of Numenera (PC), and Goat Simulator (Xbox One and PC).





Here is the schedule of when the games will come out to Xbox Game Pass:

June 20

Resident Evil: Revelations (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

(Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) Rare Replay (Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

June 27

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

(Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) Goat Simulator (Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

