Kamiko Release Date Revealed for PS4 and Steam - News

Kamiko will launch for Windows PC via Steam worldwide on June 26 and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 27. The game will also launch for the Xbox One in July.





Here is an overview of the game:

Kamiko is a game styled around Japanese Shinto beliefs.

Fight as priestesses called “Kamiko” and battle against demons while solving puzzles to make your way through the stages.

Look no further if you are looking for an arcade action game with a twist!

Each stage has several Torii (gates) which are magically sealed. Find a way to break all the seals to make your way to the stage boss.

Another fun and easy original created by indie games studio Skipmore.

