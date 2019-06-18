Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Will Have Original PlayStation Music - News

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will feature the original PlayStation music.

It'll be original PSX music ;) — Dotemu (@Dotemu) June 12, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Coming in 2019, Final Fantasy VII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a new visual refresh and brings the game’s beloved story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before!

Final Fantasy VII Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

