Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Will Have Original PlayStation Music - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 478 Views
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will feature the original PlayStation music.
It'll be original PSX music ;)— Dotemu (@Dotemu) June 12, 2019
Here is an overview of the game:
Coming in 2019, Final Fantasy VII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a new visual refresh and brings the game’s beloved story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before!
Final Fantasy VII Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
13 Comments
I loved FFVIII for its time paradoxical issues and it's easily customizable character magic classes. Everyone is free to have their own opinion, but I remember someone trying to convince me that my opinion of FFVIII is why it was a bad game. I pretty much told him to get a life, and he can screw himself.
I think you're one of the guys I usually disagree with. In this case, we agree!
- 0
I personally like FF8 more than FF7 so I am with you there as well! Can't wait to purchase this game!
- 0
Hi William, you're forgetting an extra 'I' in VIII, I read that blurb accidentally as FF7 remake instead of FF8 remaster. Anyways, that's great to hear. I always thought the reason for the lack of FF8 rereleases was due to copyright issues with the music. Maybe it's now been resolved. Either way this is great news.
I'm not convinced there was a copyright issue for this game. At the very least, I told people not to jump to that conclusion and wait a bit to see if they wouldn't announce FF8 Remastered after a certain amount of time had passed after FF9's release, since there was a bit of time in between each Remastered announcement.
- 0
Well TBH i was never really sure what the reason was but that seemed to be all what everyone was saying. Whatever the reason may be it just seemed odd that FF8 got the least amount of treatment/ports where you'd question why Square jumps between FF7 and FF9 most of the time. Regardless it's getting the remaster it deserves and I can't wait for this! :)
- 0
Well the order of all the HD Remastered games was very jumbled to begin with. It went like this: 7 > 10 > 9 > 12 > 8. So the fact that 8 wasn't announced yet just because 7 and 9 had been wasn't a particular sign of concern to me, unless a number of years would pass.
- 0
True. I just thought at least an FF8 port could've ported before 10 and 12 seeing as they worked with FF7 and FF9 that they'd make quick things doing FF8 being another PS1 game. I'm definitely going to play the hell out of this game. Wish now Square can release a physical bundle of FF7-9 remasters in one or something.
- 0
Apparently runours were Square lost the Source code to FF8 which is why they never released it etc. They must have found it.
- 0
On the subject of physical releases, Dotemu are asked in this twitter thread and instead of deny or confirm they just say "maybe square will drop more intel about it later on" A collection may happen but we might at least see physical releases of FFVII, VIII and IX remasters at some point.
- 0
The real question is; Will they be keeping the original analogue movement from the PS1 version? I was VERY disappointed with Final Fantasy IX, bought it day one without realising it was stuck to eight way movement even with analogue sticks, stopped playing after an hour and decided to go back to the Classic version on my Vita, lol
@V-r0cK Well they made 9 after 10 as well, so it may have come down to a balance between convenience and demand. Someone mentioned that they may not have had the source code for FF8, and I've heard Square say before that they lot a lot of source codes for their older games, including Kingdom Hearts 1, so perhaps that had something to do with it. I'll definitely get this game though. Wanted an excuse to replay it, as it's my favorite FF game.
Dotemu have a bit more to say in that Twitter thread, they say they have more to reveal about the remaster and maybe even hint at a physical release.