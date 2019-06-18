Kowloons Gate VR: Suzaku Teased for the Switch - News

/ 108 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Jetman has teased a release of Kowloon’s Gate VR: Suzaku for the Nintendo Switch on Twitter. The game first launched for the PlayStation VR in October 2017.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to the otherworldly. An album you picked up by chance. Collect peeled shrimp, unlock seals, and trace the memories of the album with old photographs as clues. Experience the world of [the original Kowloon’s Gate from] 20 years ago—an immersive theme park! Proposed by the Kowloon Gate development team 20 years later. With the town and people changing every so often, walk through the nostalgic space whenever you want in a new non-game virtual reality experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles