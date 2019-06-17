Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Expansion Updates and Patch Schedule Revealed - News

Square Enix has released new information on the upcoming updates and patches for the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers expansion.

Introduction of Shadowbringers’ Key Characters – Familiar allies such as Thancred and Y’shtola will join the Warrior of Light as they encounter new characters such as Ran’jit and Vauthry. Additional details on the key characters of Shadowbringers can be found here.

– Familiar allies such as Thancred and Y’shtola will join the Warrior of Light as they encounter new characters such as Ran’jit and Vauthry. Additional details on the key characters of Shadowbringers can be found here. Updates to Crafting Classes – New actions and adjustments to current actions, major updates to the crafting user interface, and easing requirements to unlock existing recipes.

– New actions and adjustments to current actions, major updates to the crafting user interface, and easing requirements to unlock existing recipes. Updates to Gathering Classes – New actions and traits for all classes, updates to the gathering log—including spawn time information and the ability to quickly add an alarm to remind players of spawning nodes, as well as easing requirements to unlock existing gathering points.

– New actions and traits for all classes, updates to the gathering log—including spawn time information and the ability to quickly add an alarm to remind players of spawning nodes, as well as easing requirements to unlock existing gathering points. System-related Updates – Increase to the glamour dresser storage capacity, updates to the retainer and achievement UI, the addition of new tomestones and gatherer / crafter scrips, and much more.

– Increase to the glamour dresser storage capacity, updates to the retainer and achievement UI, the addition of new tomestones and gatherer / crafter scrips, and much more. Addition of New Worlds – The addition of the Spriggan World to the Chaos data center, and the addition of the Twintania World to the Light data center.

– The addition of the Spriggan World to the Chaos data center, and the addition of the Twintania World to the Light data center. Post-Release Patch Schedule July 16, 2019: Patch 5.01 – Launch of the normal difficulty high-level raid, Eden. July 30, 2019: Patch 5.05 – Launch of the savage difficulty Eden raid and the new treasure hunt dungeon, Lyhe Ghiahl; release of the Allagan tomestone of Phantasmagoria currency.



Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on July 2.

