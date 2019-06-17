Bethesda's Pete Hines Hints at More Switch Announcements - News

Bethesda Softworks has been supporting the Nintendo Switch with a range of releases including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Upcoming releases include Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Doom: Eternal.

Bethesda's Pete Hines has hinted the company isn't done support the hybrid console. "Who knows, maybe some more surprises for Nintendo fans on the way," said Hines during the Nintendo Power podcast for E3 2019.





