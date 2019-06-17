Fallout 76 Nuclear Winter Pre-Beta Extended - News

posted 5 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks has extended the length of the pre-beta sneak peek at the Nuclear Winter update for Fallout 76. The sneak peek will also continue to receive updates.

"We’ve been blown away by the reactions and responses we’ve been seeing all week to Nuclear Winter," reads a blog post on the official Fallout website. "It has been so amazing to read all your experiences and see everything you’ve been sharing. There are so many incredible up-and-coming Overseers! Vault 51 is lucky.

"With all the excitement and popularity, we wanted to let you know that the pre-beta sneak peek of Nuclear Winter will remain on and continue to receive updates, so keep sharing your feedback. There’s more to come! Thank you again for playing, sharing, and being the best community there is."

The Nuclear Winter update will officially release this winter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

