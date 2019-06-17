Cyberpunk 2077 Will Allow Players to Call Their Vehicles To Their Location - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The upcoming open-world action adventure game, Cyberpunk 2077, will let players call their vehicles to their location, according to lead quest designer Pawel Sasko who spoke with VG24/7 during their E3 2019 interview.

"The same that happens with Roach," said Sasko. "So basically, because those cars are equipped with AI, if you call it, you can see the car driving towards you. So you can see when it arrives, basically. You can see as your motorcycle arrives, you can see as your car arrives. So you can just leave it wherever you want, it can go somewhere, just call it, and AI makes it like ‘bzzt!’, he drives by and waits for you."





Here is an overview of the game:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

PLAY AS A MERCENARY OUTLAW:

Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.

LIVE IN THE CITY OF THE FUTURE:

Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.

STEAL THE IMPLANT THAT GRANTS ETERNAL LIFE:

Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 16, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles