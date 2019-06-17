Marvel’s Avengers Creative Director: 'We Have A Great Diversity of Locations' - News

Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment at E3 2019 released a trailer and revealed the release date for Marvel’s Avengers. Crystal Dynamics Creative Director Noah Hughes in an interview with GamingBolt revealed the game will have a "great diversity of locations."

"We have a bit of a destroyed San Francisco," said Hughes. "The game opens at the A-Day event. The Avengers are opening a west coast headquarters and showing off a new Helicarrier with some new technology. Things go terribly wrong, and that leads to the Avengers disbanding. We pick up the story five years later, and that journey will take them to many places.

"You can glimpse a few of them in the demo here. We see Tony in space for a moment. We see a snowy environment with Thor flying through it. We have a great diversity of locations, that sense that it’s not just one area that these Avengers protect. It’s an entire world."

Marvel’s Avengers will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020.

