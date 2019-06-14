Head of Xbox Spencer on Project Scarlett Price: 'We Have a Design Price in Mind And I Think We're Going to Hit That' - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Microsoft during its E3 2019 press conference announced its next generation Xbox, called Project Scarlett, will launch in holiday 2020 alongside Halo: Infinite.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer during an E3 live stream hosted by Mixer discussed the upcoming console. Spencer and the company has a price in mind for the console, but is watching the cost of the components before announcing how much the console will cost at launch.

"The price will be important," said Spencer. "Clearly price is one of these things people want to know, and as we’re kind of watching the cost of the components that are coming in, things like tearups and other things, trying to figure out what that price is going to be next year… We have a design price in mind, and I think we’re going to hit that, but we want to make sure that everything comes in right, so that’s the price that we hit. So, we’ll get the price out as soon as we can, so that people can make those decisions."

Spencer also teased he knows what Project Scarlett is going to look like and even the name of the console.

"I know what it’s going to look like. I think it’s a cool looking 'new' thing, which will be interesting, but we don’t have the final ID [Industrial Design] done, so it’s not like we’re going to put out a half-done ID and say 'this is kind of what it’ll look like.' We’ll wait on that, because that’s not really what’s going to determine purchase decisions. Even the name. I hope somebody is not making their mind or decision on this product based on what it’s named."

Thanks Twinfinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles