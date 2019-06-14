To All of Mankind Trailer Introduces Sukhaya Shuka - News

A new trailer for To All of Mankind has been released. It introduces Sukhaya Shuka.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the character:

A half-Japanese, half-Russian girl. A prodigy exchange student who made it to college by skipping grades, she is only 12 years-old. Majoring in aerospace engineering, when it comes to the sky, she is the one to go to. She enjoys rakugo, so she has a somewhat cultured side.

To All Mankind will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 27.

