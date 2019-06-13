ESA Reveals Dates for E3 2020 - News

With E3 2019 wrapping up, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced E3 2020 will take place from June 9 to 11, 2020.

“E3 is where the video game industry’s biggest brands and biggest fans converge to shape the future. E3’s energy and excitement were felt in the halls, on the floors, and press conferences,” said Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA. “We broke records, saw incredible innovations, and had breathtaking moments that entertained the world. Congratulations to our creative and innovative exhibitors, members, and partners who made such a fantastic E3 possible.”

E3 2019 saw more than 200 exhibitors, with about a quarter of them exhibited at E3 for the first time.

