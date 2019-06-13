Overcooked! 2: Night of the Hangry Horde DLC Gameplay Featured on the Nintendo Treehouse - News

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased gameplay footage of the Night of the Hangry Horde DLC for Overcooked! 2. The DLC is out today.

Overcooked! 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

