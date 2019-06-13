Ninja Theory Discusses Bleeding Edge Gameplay and Combat in New Video - News

Ninja Theory’s Rahni Tucker during the E3 2019 Inside Xbox event discussed the gameplay and combat for Bleeding Edge.

Here is an overview of the game:

4v4 Team Fighter – Experience one of a kind multiplayer that fuses combo mechanics with dynamic 3rd person action. Team up and execute powerful synergised attacks to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in a fast-paced yet strategic combat system that rewards technique, timing, and teamwork.

– Experience one of a kind multiplayer that fuses combo mechanics with dynamic 3rd person action. Team up and execute powerful synergised attacks to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in a fast-paced yet strategic combat system that rewards technique, timing, and teamwork. Mod Your Combat, Show Your Style – Give yourself an edge by creating unique load-outs for every fighter. Choose from hundreds of cybernetic mods to fully tailor your build to suit your personal play style, all earnable through gameplay. Customise each fighter’s hoverboard with blazing trails, unique stickers and slick paint jobs to ride with style across the arena.

– Give yourself an edge by creating unique load-outs for every fighter. Choose from hundreds of cybernetic mods to fully tailor your build to suit your personal play style, all earnable through gameplay. Customise each fighter’s hoverboard with blazing trails, unique stickers and slick paint jobs to ride with style across the arena. Treacherous Terrain – Use your environment to your advantage with deadly arena hazards and gain the upper hand in moments of chaos. Yank opponents into a high voltage electric fence with Buttercup’s buzzsaw whilst Daemon lies stealthily in wait. Charge enemy aggressors into the path of an oncoming train with Makutu’s shoulder barge. Trap careless enemies within Maeve’s magical cage and light a raging fire beneath their very feet.

Bleeding Edge is in development for the for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

