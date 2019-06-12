New Super Lucky’s Tale Gets Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay Video - News

Nintendo during its Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019 showcased gameplay footage of New Super Lucky’s Tale.

New Super Lucky's Tale is a vibrant 3D adventure platformer that follows Lucky, the ever optimistic and lovable hero, on a quest to find his inner strength and save the world. A vibrant, 3D adventure platformer with roots in genre classics, upgraded with best-in-class mechanics, built by and for platforming fans

New Super Lucky’s Tale is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

