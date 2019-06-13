Pokemon Sword & Shield Won't Let You Transfer Every Pokemon From Previous Games - News

/ 347 Views

Japanese news site Hachima Kiko has picked a rather shocking detail concerning Pokemon Sword & Shield. During the Treehouse live dedicated to the game at E3 2019, director Masuda revealed that the pokemon that can actually appear or be brought to the game via Pokemon Home or Pokemon Bank are limited to the ones that will be present in the Galar region pokedex (around minute 25 in the video).

In short, not all of the 800 pokemon will be transferable to Pokemon Sword & Shield.

Masuda explained that with the series transitioning to the Nintendo Switch, pokemon modeling, rendering, and animation has become richer and more complex. Given the large number of species and limited time allowed for development, the team decided to opt for a limited number of pokemon that will best fit Sword & Shield.

Furthermore, this is a general policy taken by Game Freak from now on, so Galar's pokedex likely will not be completed later on. The exact number of pokemon hasn't been specified but the developers are attempting to reassure fans by saying that Pokemon Sword & Shield has "plenty of content already".

More Articles

by, posted 3 hours ago