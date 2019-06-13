Pokemon Sword & Shield Won't Let You Transfer Every Pokemon From Previous Games - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 3 hours ago / 347 Views
More Articles
3 Comments
I may get crucified for this, but at some point surely it becomes unviable to have all fifty gajillion Pokemon in every new game.
I don't understand all this blowback, because I've never played a Pokemon game, but if you get to -10, I'll join the mob and downvote you. I have to look out for family.
- +1
A reasonable statement, but if Pokemon Company didn't want this expectation, they shouldn't have cultivated it over the course of 8 generations of games. They could have set this standard back in the earlier times. It's not like this was unforeseeable.
So while I am much more understanding of the workload than most, I sympathize with those who have this expectation because Gamefreak cultivated that expectation.
- 0