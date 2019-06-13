Quantcast
Pokemon Sword & Shield Won't Let You Transfer Every Pokemon From Previous Games - VGChartz
Pokemon Sword & Shield Won't Let You Transfer Every Pokemon From Previous Games

Pokemon Sword & Shield Won't Let You Transfer Every Pokemon From Previous Games - News

by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 3 hours ago / 347 Views
Japanese news site Hachima Kiko has picked a rather shocking detail concerning Pokemon Sword & Shield. During the Treehouse live dedicated to the game at E3 2019, director Masuda revealed that the pokemon that can actually appear or be brought to the game via Pokemon Home or Pokemon Bank are limited to the ones that will be present in the Galar region pokedex (around minute 25 in the video).
 
In short, not all of the 800 pokemon will be transferable to Pokemon Sword & Shield.
 
pokemon sword shield
 
Masuda explained that with the series transitioning to the Nintendo Switch, pokemon modeling, rendering, and animation has become richer and more complex. Given the large number of species and limited time allowed for development, the team decided to opt for a limited number of pokemon that will best fit Sword & Shield.
 
Furthermore, this is a general policy taken by Game Freak from now on, so Galar's pokedex likely will not be completed later on. The exact number of pokemon hasn't been specified but the developers are attempting to reassure fans by saying that Pokemon Sword & Shield has "plenty of content already".

More Articles

3 Comments

curl-6
curl-6 (3 hours ago)

I may get crucified for this, but at some point surely it becomes unviable to have all fifty gajillion Pokemon in every new game.

  • +3
COKTOE
COKTOE (3 hours ago)

I don't understand all this blowback, because I've never played a Pokemon game, but if you get to -10, I'll join the mob and downvote you. I have to look out for family.

  • +1
Nuvendil
Nuvendil (52 minutes ago)

A reasonable statement, but if Pokemon Company didn't want this expectation, they shouldn't have cultivated it over the course of 8 generations of games. They could have set this standard back in the earlier times. It's not like this was unforeseeable.

So while I am much more understanding of the workload than most, I sympathize with those who have this expectation because Gamefreak cultivated that expectation.

  • 0