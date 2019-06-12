Torchlight II Console Release Date Revealed - News

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Panic Button announced Torchlight II will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 3 for $19.99. The game is out now for Windows PC.

Originally developed by Runic Games, the sequel to the award-winning Torchlightgame received critical acclaim when it was released on PC in 2012. Thanks to the team at Panic Button, Torchlight fans can relive the glory of this classic dungeon crawler, while a new generation of console players now get to experience this unique world of hack ‘n’ slash gaming. Now including updates and new content exclusive to consoles, Torchlight II will release digitally worldwide for $19.99 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 system, and Xbox One.

Torchlight II invites adventurers to Vilderan, a sprawling continent filled with monsters and adventure at every turn. Like the original Torchlight game, the sequel sets itself apart from other action RPGs with a charming art style, frantic combat, signature pet system and deep character customization. The console version retains these signature mechanics while adding enhanced controls, an improved targeting system and a new interface designed specifically with console gamers in mind. Players will also discover updated achievements and trophies to earn through gameplay, plus brand new pets making their debut exclusively on console. In addition, Nintendo Switch users will have the opportunity to play Torchlight II with their friends via wireless play, allowing up to four players to connect multiple Nintendo Switch consoles together via a local wireless connection.

