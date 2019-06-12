Rage 2 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Rage 2 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 12,146 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 9. Everybody’s Golf VR (PS4) debuted in fifth with sales of 6,367 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 33,590 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 30,108 units, the 3DS sold 2,732 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 157 units and Xbox One sold 137 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 06/06/19) – 12,146 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,691 (3,111,939) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,235 (807,485) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,105 (2,326,158) [PS4] Everybody’s Golf VR (SIE, 06/07/19) – 6,367 (New) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 6,139 (1,547,445) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 5,477 (3,084,060) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 4,524 (630,294) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,334 (1,332,569) [PS4] PlayStation VR Worlds (SIE, 10/13/16) – 3,988 (76,367)

