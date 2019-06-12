Grandia HD Collection E3 2019 Gameplay Trailer Released - News

RPG Site has released a new gameplay trailer of Grandia HD Collection from E3 2019.

View it below:

Grandia HD Collection is in development for the Nintendo Switch.

