Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Would Like to Acquire a Japanese Studio

Microsoft has been on a spending spree the last couple of year acquires many video game studios with the latest, Double Fine, announced at E3 2019.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed he is not done acquiring studios and is in particular looking to acquire a studio from Japan.

"One of the things I love about Tim [Schafer] and the team at Double Fine is that they build different games to what our other studios build," said Spencer. "And that's a strength. Because just like in video, just like in music, there isn't one song that everybody loves. There isn't one movie, or even a genre that everybody loves. So with Game Pass, we think about millions of different players and the different kind of games they will play. That diversity is really important."

"I think it would be nice if we found an Asian studio, in particular a Japanese studio, to add [to our studios]. I liked it when we had some first-party capability in Japan," Spencer continued. "We have a small team there, but I think we can do more. That said, through our trips to Japan, I love having Phantasy Star back on our stage with Sega -- I thought that was fantastic. Miyazaki-San, before with Dark Souls and now having Elden Ring on our stage... the Japanese creators have shown up more and more."

