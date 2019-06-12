Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Would Like to Acquire a Japanese Studio - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,017 Views
Microsoft has been on a spending spree the last couple of year acquires many video game studios with the latest, Double Fine, announced at E3 2019.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed he is not done acquiring studios and is in particular looking to acquire a studio from Japan.
"One of the things I love about Tim [Schafer] and the team at Double Fine is that they build different games to what our other studios build," said Spencer. "And that's a strength. Because just like in video, just like in music, there isn't one song that everybody loves. There isn't one movie, or even a genre that everybody loves. So with Game Pass, we think about millions of different players and the different kind of games they will play. That diversity is really important."
"I think it would be nice if we found an Asian studio, in particular a Japanese studio, to add [to our studios]. I liked it when we had some first-party capability in Japan," Spencer continued. "We have a small team there, but I think we can do more. That said, through our trips to Japan, I love having Phantasy Star back on our stage with Sega -- I thought that was fantastic. Miyazaki-San, before with Dark Souls and now having Elden Ring on our stage... the Japanese creators have shown up more and more."
Japanese games do not sell on X1, so all they would be doing is preventing whatever studio they aquire from putting out anything good on a platform that they do sell on, if he is talking about anything that has to do with jrpgs anyway.
Gamepass would give it a big playerbase.
- -1
All they are doing is spending money to make it so that games can't appear on other platforms rather than spending money to create games in the industry. Why not invest this money in buying some office space in Japan and opening up CV offers to game developers who are out of work there or up and coming developers and create a new studio with this same bag of cash you're waving around the place. I think given the Xbox's stance right now in terms of being very much the minorities platform of choice 6:1 this sort of news annoys 6 gamers to every one that it might please.... and that would be even worse in real world numbers because the majority of those 1's who are on the X1 side aren't going to be interested in MS spending money on Japanese games.
Pretty much. Nailed it.^
- +1
That's not true though, a lot of the the studios they bought had known financial struggles before being acquired and have said how it will allow them to create games they never could before. If it provides financial security and the ability for the studios to do things they couldn't before, whereas for all we know they might have shut down eventually otherwise, then I don't see what the issue is. Sure, maybe you won't like the games becoming Xbox/PC exclusive but it's a better alternative to the studios going bankrupt. Plus, it's not like Microsoft is pointing a gun to their heads and forcing them to accept their deal, they all agreed themselves to become part of Xbox Game Studios, so obviously they see the
positives in it.
I do think what you said about what they could do for a Japan studio is a good idea though, especially because I have no idea which Japanese developer would wanna be acquired by Microsoft given how the Xbox sells over there.
- 0
Oh fuck no... i hope they dont get Falcom or some other somewhat "niche" studio that i really care about, that would piss me off inmensly, im not buying another console just for that one game and yes i know they would be on PC as well, but to be quite honest i just prefer to play on console. Havent they already aquired enough studios? how about you grow the ones you already have or make your own.
Xbox will never be big in Japan, stop it.
Didn't know games from Japan are only for people from Japan.
How about the idea to offer exclusive Japanese games to fans of these games to make the Xbox brand stronger everywhere?
- +1
Xbox fans aren't fans of Japanese games, if they were they wouldn't be Xbox fans.
- +2
If they can offer creative freedom and won't censor anything, I say go for it. People always complain about the lack of Japanese games on Xbox.
How about developing the studios you already bought first(7 new ones i think) and making proper AAA games instead of buying more studios to actually compete with Sony and Nintendo.
I can feel my blood pressure go up and sense the life force of Japanese developers waning every time he mentions something about Japan. It's never worked out well for the Japanese developer to my knowledge whenever MS had an exclusive deal. Lost Odyssey is the best case scenario despite selling only ok...but we barely ever heard from Sakaguchi (the creator of FF) after that besides The Last Story on Wii and a single (once again to my knowledge, single) mobile game in Terra Wars.
If it pushes xbox sales a little bit its ok but i really dont need any japanese studio or any of the japanese games especially jrpgs........
Its a smart buisness decision. Have a dedicated Japanese output can prove successful. When they had a japanese focus they produced some of the best JRPGs around. Plus we can garentee a Lost Odyessey 2.
