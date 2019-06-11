Pokémon Sword and Shield Gets 30 Minute Gameplay Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 479 Views
Nintendo and The Pokemon Company at the Nintendo Treehouse Live showcased new gameplay footage of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.
Here is an overview of the game:
A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the new Galar region, and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. And participate in Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon. The games launch Nov. 15.
Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.
8 Comments
Why not allow people to move all of the pokemon they want instead of limiting them by region? The game DOES have all pokemon in it, doesn't it? This is not like Let's Go games that only have the first gen, right? Otherwise is a complete deal breaker.
Apparently it has all the new ones and a lot of the old ones but not all the old ones. My guess is more will be available via catching+transfer than just catching, however not all.
But is it like the Let's Go games, where you can't get the pokemon because they aren't even programmed there?
I believe so. Not sure.
God, that would be so stupid if true. And they said the games were "chock full of content" on the Treehouse...
That might end up hurting sales.
The game looks really good but oh...oh boy, that Pokemon Transfer limitation is going to REALLY upset some hardcore fans. The more casual fans probably won't care much, but there are some people who have been carrying over pokemon for years and years. They really should strongly consider patching this in or something.