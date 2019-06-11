Pokémon Sword and Shield Gets 30 Minute Gameplay Video - News

9 hours ago

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company at the Nintendo Treehouse Live showcased new gameplay footage of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Here is an overview of the game:

A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a new journey in the new Galar region, and unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Explore the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where the player can freely control the camera. And participate in Max Raid Battles in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon. The games launch Nov. 15.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

