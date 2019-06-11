Xbox Scarlett Will be Backwards Compatible With Old Xbox Consoles and Accessories - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 981 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer confirmed the next generation Xbox, Project Scarlett, will be backwards compatible with all Xbox consoles and old accessories.
"Like we said on stage, we’re going to bring four generations of content to Scarlett, including all the games on the Xbox One, we have the 360 and the original Xbox games, and not only do we want those to run, we want them to run and play better than you’ve ever seen them on Scarlett," said Spencer.
"All your accessories are compatible moving forward as well. If you go and buy an Elite Wireless Controller or Series Two Controller that will be forward compatible on the Scarlett."
Hoping that the 'last batch' of games they just announced is only the last ones for the Xbox One and that more come on the Scarlett.
Same. It'd be a shame for them to stop when so many other OG Xbox classics remain to be brought back.
So my wired OG Xbox controllers will be compatible? Both Kinect 1 + 2 will be compatible? I really doubt that
Everything which you can buy right now for XBO is probably what he meant with “compatible moving
forward“
Headline is misleading, though
I was going to hold back on buying an elite controller and steering wheel for the remainder of this generation, but I guess I no longer have to.
I want my 360 controllers to still be compatible. I wonder if there is a good reason why they are not. If its because its a different wireless tech, just make the old USB dongles compatible.
Wonderful. Xbox One controllers are my favorite, and I expected Microsoft and Sony to do backwards compatability for their games.