Xbox Scarlett Will be Backwards Compatible With Old Xbox Consoles and Accessories - News

posted 10 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer confirmed the next generation Xbox, Project Scarlett, will be backwards compatible with all Xbox consoles and old accessories.

"Like we said on stage, we’re going to bring four generations of content to Scarlett, including all the games on the Xbox One, we have the 360 and the original Xbox games, and not only do we want those to run, we want them to run and play better than you’ve ever seen them on Scarlett," said Spencer.





"All your accessories are compatible moving forward as well. If you go and buy an Elite Wireless Controller or Series Two Controller that will be forward compatible on the Scarlett."

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

