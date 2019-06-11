Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Switch Gets Release Date - News

Nintendo during its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct announced Animal Crossing will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, start fresh on a deserted island and enjoy a peaceful existence full of creativity, freedom, and charm as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources you can craft into everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb and try out some new tricks of the gardening trade. Set up a perfect homestead where the rules of what goes indoors or out no longer apply. Go fishing, pole-vault across rivers as you explore your island home, make friends with new arrivals, kick back and enjoy the seasons, and more!

