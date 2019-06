Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Development - News

Closing out their E3 2019 Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed that a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development for the Nintendo Switch. Watch the trailer below:

A release date for the as-yet-un-named title (which was described as a "full sequel" and "brand new game") was not given.

