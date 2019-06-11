Daemon X Machina Release Date Announced - News

Marvelous announced during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct the upcoming mech-based action title, Daemon X Machina, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 13.

A brand-new, fast-paced mech action game from Kenichiro Tsukuda is coming to Nintendo Switch. Take your Arsenal, a fully customizable powered suit, out for an array of missions to surmount the enemy at all costs. Choose and equip your Arsenal with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-changing threats.

