The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics Gets E3 2019 Trailer

posted 54 minutes ago

Netflix during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct has announced a game based on Dark Crystal, called Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics. It will launch in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch.

View the reveal trailer below:





