Romero Games Announces Empire of Sin for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Romero Games during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct has announced Empire of Sin for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

Empire of Sin, the strategy game from Romero Games and Paradox Interactive, puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago. It’s up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. This character-driven, noir-inspired game puts players smack-dab in the glitz and glamor of the roaring 20s, letting them thrive in the gritty underbelly of organized crime.

Key Features:

Build A Crime Empire: Raise your criminal empire from the ground up in several seedy enterprises (be it speakeasies, union skimming, or casinos) and building a team of loyal mobsters to make your mark on the streets. Once you make a name for yourself, expand your influence by taking over rival territory and adding more ventures to your repertoire.

Raise your criminal empire from the ground up in several seedy enterprises (be it speakeasies, union skimming, or casinos) and building a team of loyal mobsters to make your mark on the streets. Once you make a name for yourself, expand your influence by taking over rival territory and adding more ventures to your repertoire. Defend and Expand Territory: If it comes to blows (hypothetically, of course) and your posse needs to send a message, face off in brutal turn-based combat. Recruit your goons strategically to build a strong chemistry within your crew to maximize combat damage and help secure your hold on the city.

If it comes to blows (hypothetically, of course) and your posse needs to send a message, face off in brutal turn-based combat. Recruit your goons strategically to build a strong chemistry within your crew to maximize combat damage and help secure your hold on the city. Explore a Living, Breathing City: Explore the streets of vibrant 1920s Chicago and interact with a full cast of living, breathing characters, each with lives of their own that inform how they react to what you do (or don’t do). Schmooze, coerce, seduce, threaten, or kill them to get your way.

Explore the streets of vibrant 1920s Chicago and interact with a full cast of living, breathing characters, each with lives of their own that inform how they react to what you do (or don’t do). Schmooze, coerce, seduce, threaten, or kill them to get your way. Wield Your Influence: Make and break alliances, bribe cops, and trade on the black market to gain an edge and expand the influence of your crime family. Always keep your enemies close and ensure you have a mole on the inside and eyes everywhere.

Make and break alliances, bribe cops, and trade on the black market to gain an edge and expand the influence of your crime family. Always keep your enemies close and ensure you have a mole on the inside and eyes everywhere. Pursue Multiple Victory Strategies: Whether you make it to the top with violence, business smarts, or city-wide notoriety, there are a number of ways to become King or Queen of Chicago. With various starting conditions and constantly changing crew dynamics, no two playthroughs will ever be the same

