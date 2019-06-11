Contra Rogue Corps Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Konami announced during the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct a new Contra game. Contra Rogue Corps will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on September 2 in North America and Asia, and in Europe and Japan on September 26 for $39.99.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Contra: Rogue Corps is a twin stick, third-person action game drawing upon its roots in fast and focused combat developed for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). From the director of Contra III: The Alien Wars and Contra: Hard Corps, Nobuya Nakazato instills more than 25 years of franchise pedigree into Contra: Rogue Corps with enormous crazed enemies, over-the-top violence, and a cast of diverse playable characters that add to the irreverent tone of the game.

Several years after the events of the Alien Wars, Contra: Rogue Corps follows a former military group living on the fringes as bounty hunters and treasure finders in the Damned City. Survival requires fast reactions, powerful weapons and the occasional organ and cybernetic augmentation. Players will complete missions in PVE campaigns, gathering resources to upgrade their guns to stay alive in the Damned City. If all else fails… bring in a friend online and mow-down enemies together in online multiplayer mode!

Key Features

Action shooter with fast-paced, run and gun style gameplay.

Choose from four diverse characters with their own unique skills and specialty attacks – determine weapons load out, customize and craft unique weapons and create a perfect symphony of destruction throughout the Damned City.

Operation Room – Upgrade characters and abilities, augmenting each with improved organs and cybernetics.

PVE – Deep single player Story campaign mode chock-full of challenging missions among hordes of enemies. Go solo or group with up to 4 friends or random players online* in multi-player.

PVP – Create custom matches (private mode) for one-versus-one, two-versus-two, three-versus-three, four-versus-four, or one-versus-four players*.

Local Couch Co-Op modes with up to four players on all platforms**

*Online Multiplayer requires subscription to Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Plus, or Nintendo Switch Online.

**Switch players can play local wireless multiplayer. Each player is required to have a system and game.

Playable Characters

The four playable characters form the Rogue Corps—-an eccentric and unique cast of “heroes” based out of the Damned City as some of the only humans and creatures either immune to or just crazy enough to resist the city’s madding effects:

Kaiser – A soldier from the Alien Wars rebuilt after receiving massive injuries, now has a massive arm that transforms into a drill.

– A soldier from the Alien Wars rebuilt after receiving massive injuries, now has a massive arm that transforms into a drill. Ms Harakiri – Famed assassin specializing in stealth and infiltration, after barely escaping death during the Alien Wars, she fused together with an alien, now taking residence in her midsection.

– Famed assassin specializing in stealth and infiltration, after barely escaping death during the Alien Wars, she fused together with an alien, now taking residence in her midsection. Hungry Beast – Once the noted (human) scientist Kurt Steiner, he had his brain inserted into a giant cyborg panda and now spends most of his time looking for delicious snacks.

– Once the noted (human) scientist Kurt Steiner, he had his brain inserted into a giant cyborg panda and now spends most of his time looking for delicious snacks. Gentleman – Brain Bug alien raised by humans. Feels the rest of the team are ill-mannered and vulgar, especially the Panda. Argues over table manners and the neatest and most efficient way to dispatch an enemy.

Game Modes

Campaign Mode Playable in Single Player or Online Multiplayer, up to four players (Nintendo Switch users can play in local wireless mode, with each player having their own console and copy of the game). The campaign includes six major Mission Zones with multiple levels within each zone. Base Camp includes several locations to customize gameplay, including the Workshop (weapons), the Surgery Room (character upgrades), Profile (cosmetic items) and more.

Couch Co-Op (up to four players) Specially created game mode for local Co-Op players including smart, adaptive AI “Director” with tweaks to enemy waves, boss battles and treasure rooms – more info at a later date.

(up to four players) Online PVP More information to be shared at a later date



Gear and Loot

Gear and loot is a big part of Contra: Rogue Corps and is earned in-game with zero microtransactions. Get items from enemies, after clearing a mission depending on your score, from the Black Market with in-game currency, and from salvaging parts and research.

Weapons can then be developed by gathering parts and materials to combine them together into new main and sub weapons – with randomly generated stats assigned, alongside special abilities.

Characters can be similarly upgraded by collecting organs and cybernetic body parts in-game and then investing in varying quality doctors from the Surgery Room at Base Camp

