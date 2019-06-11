Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Dragon Quest DLC This Summer - News

Nintendo announced during its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct the Hero from the Dragon Quest series will be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC this summer.

The character will be available in different skins, including Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King.

View the trailer of the DLC below:





