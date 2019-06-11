Disgaea 4 Complete+ Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

NIS America has announced Disgaea 4 Complete+ for PlayStation 4 and Switch. It will launch this fall.

View the E3 announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When the Corrupternment threatens to disrupt the way of life in Hades, Valvatorez finds himself at the helm of a fiery revolution. The former tyrant will need to call upon new allies, recruit a formidable army, and learn a thing or two about political unrest if he hopes to take down the corrupt regime and bring salvation to all Prinny-kind!

Dive into a tale of revolution and redemption, woven throughout a dark and hilarious realm of vampires, werewolves, and other devilish denizens. Engage in immersive and in-depth tactics-based gameplay brimming with over-the-top destructive action, and unload a horde of special features to take your Netherworldly adventures to another level. Brace your belt pouches and grab your sardines; the ultimate HD Disgaea game has arrived, dood!

Key Features:

A Bloodless Coup – Lead the incomparable Valvatorez, a vampire bound by promises, and the ramshackle cast of werewolves, angels, failed Final Bosses and more in a story of love, loss and…Presidential politics!?

– Lead the incomparable Valvatorez, a vampire bound by promises, and the ramshackle cast of werewolves, angels, failed Final Bosses and more in a story of love, loss and…Presidential politics!? Disgaea now, Disgaea FOREVER – Level to 9,999? Make it happen. Custom maps? Build your own! Barge into other players games on a flying pirate ship? WHY NOT!? Now with new social online features coming after launch!

– Level to 9,999? Make it happen. Custom maps? Build your own! Barge into other players games on a flying pirate ship? WHY NOT!? Now with new social online features coming after launch! And That’s Not All (!?) – Everything to ever grace Disgaea 4 is here! With over 30 unlockable characters to extra story campaigns, modern flourishes to the Disgaea formula make this experience as deep and smooth as it has ever been

